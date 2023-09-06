Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has no DLC planned according to Eiji Aonuma Aonuma claims he put everything he could into the creation of Tears of the Kingdom and it would take a special new way to play to make new Zelda content.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a pretty dang big game, and it sounds like it’s not going to be getting any bigger. Where there was DLC content and various additional stories in Breath of the Wild, Eiji Aonuma recently shared in an interview that he felt he put everything that could be put into Tears of the Kingdom into the base game. There aren’t any plans for DLC content for Tears of the Kingdom and it sounds like there likely won’t be until someone comes up with a fun new idea for the franchise.

Eiji Aonuma spoke to the idea of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC in a recent interview with Famitsu, with some translated parts posted on ResetEra. According to Aonuma, there aren’t plans for DLC for Tears of the Kingdom because he felt they already did everything they could with it.

I feel like I've done everything I can to create games in that world. In the first place, the reason why we chose this time as a sequel to the previous game is because we thought there would be value in experiencing a new kind of play in that place in Hyrule.

Where Aonuma said he pretty much went to his limits on the creation of Tears of the Kingdom, he still encourages new ideas that could make for the next game in the franchise. He even seems to look forward to the idea of a new gameplay idea that could spur new Zelda content, whether in Tears of the Kingdom or a new game.

"If such a reason is newly born, it may return to the same world again,” Aonuma added. “Whether it's a sequel or a new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I'd be happy if you could look forward to it.”

It seems that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all we’re getting for now, which might not be a bad call given how much of the game there is to explore and play. If you need help with your adventures, you can check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide to help with many of your questing needs. Otherwise, stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.