The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes ver. 1.2.0 Version 1.2.0 for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks to update quests with fixes and patches non-spawning fairies.

In a bid to improve an already excellent game, Nintendo has another update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Version 1.2.0 provides fixes for several Main Quests and Side Adventures along with a few other bits and pieces. Check out the patch notes below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.2.0 patch notes

The patch notes for Tears of the Kingdom version 1.2.0 come courtesy of Nintendo Support. This update was released for download on July 4, 2023 and can be viewed in full below.

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.



Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

While the “several issues” bulletpoint is vague, Nintendo has spelled out some of the fixes it has managed to implement for quests. Some players were unable to progress through the Main Quest, Side Adventures, and Shrines. For those that were stuck, you should now be able to continue!

Once you download Ver. 1.2.0, get back into the game and enjoy exploring or saving Hyrule!