New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units in Q1 2024

The sequel to Breath of the Wild is one of this year's best-selling games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and arrived this past May to overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike. With how the game has dominated gaming culture since it launched, it’s no surprise to learn that TotK has moved millions of units in just a handful of months, but now we have official numbers. Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units in Q1 2024.

The news came from Nintendo’s Q1 2024 earnings results, which were released in the wee hours of the morning (or late afternoon in Japan). The report includes a comprehensive breakdown of Nintendo Switch sales over the latest quarter, including juggernauts like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It also provided our first look at just how financially successful Tears of the Kingdom has been, selling 18.51 million copies (physical and digital) in Q1, which covers the past three months.

artwork of Link kneeling on a cliff.

Source: Nintendo

A large share of those copies were sold right at launch, as Nintendo previously shared that Tears of the Kingdom had sold 10 million units over its launch weekend. It’s an impressive start that confidently secures TotK as the second best-selling Zelda game of all time, and roughly 12 million units behind its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, which currently sits at 30.7 million copies sold to date.

With Tears of the Kingdom having only been released for less than three months, we can expect those sales numbers to continue to soar, especially with the holiday season just around the corner. As for other news from Nintendo’s recent earnings report, the company’s mobile and IP revenue was up 190 percent during the quarter. The release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie also provided a substantial boost for the company.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola