The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units in Q1 2024 The sequel to Breath of the Wild is one of this year's best-selling games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and arrived this past May to overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike. With how the game has dominated gaming culture since it launched, it’s no surprise to learn that TotK has moved millions of units in just a handful of months, but now we have official numbers. Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units in Q1 2024.

The news came from Nintendo’s Q1 2024 earnings results, which were released in the wee hours of the morning (or late afternoon in Japan). The report includes a comprehensive breakdown of Nintendo Switch sales over the latest quarter, including juggernauts like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It also provided our first look at just how financially successful Tears of the Kingdom has been, selling 18.51 million copies (physical and digital) in Q1, which covers the past three months.



Source: Nintendo

A large share of those copies were sold right at launch, as Nintendo previously shared that Tears of the Kingdom had sold 10 million units over its launch weekend. It’s an impressive start that confidently secures TotK as the second best-selling Zelda game of all time, and roughly 12 million units behind its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, which currently sits at 30.7 million copies sold to date.

With Tears of the Kingdom having only been released for less than three months, we can expect those sales numbers to continue to soar, especially with the holiday season just around the corner. As for other news from Nintendo’s recent earnings report, the company’s mobile and IP revenue was up 190 percent during the quarter. The release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie also provided a substantial boost for the company.