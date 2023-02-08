The best-selling Zelda games of all time Here are the best-selling titles in The Legend of Zelda franchise.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most prolific franchises in gaming. It’s been around since 1986, and has seen many mainline entries and spin-offs since then. To this day, Zelda remains one of gaming’s most revered IP. With the many iterations there have been, let’s look back at which Zelda games have sold the most units in the series’ history.

These are the best-selling games in The Legend of Zelda franchise as of 2023.

Title Release date Platform Copes sold Breath of the Wild March 3, 2017 Switch/Wii 29 million Twilight Princess November 19, 2006 Wii/GameCube/WiiU 8.6 million Ocarina of Time November 21, 1998 Nintendo 64/GameCube 7.6 million The Legend of Zelda February 21, 1986 Famicom/NES/Game Boy Advance/GameCube 6.5 million Ocarina of Time 3D June 16, 2011 3DS 6 million A Link to the Past April 13, 1992 SNES 6.5 million Phantom Hourglass June 23, 2007 DS/WiiU 4.7 million The Wind Waker March 24, 2003 GameCube 4.6 million The Adventure of Link December 1, 1988 Famicom, NES 4.3 million A Link Between Worlds November 22, 2013 3DS 4.2 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sits comfortably as the best-selling Zelda game of all time, breaking Twilight Princess' previously held record by over 20 million. It's also the most recent Zelda game, at least at the time of this writing. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and will be released on May 12, 2023.

Those are the best-selling games of the Zelda franchise. There are countless titles that didn't make the list, including mainline entries and spin-offs.