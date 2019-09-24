How to shoot arrows & throw bombs with Link in Super Mario Maker 2
It's time for another Super Mario Maker 2 guide. Here's how to shoot arrows and throw bombs with Link.
It's time for another Super Mario Maker 2 guide. Here's how to shoot arrows and throw bombs with Link.
The new Super Mario Maker 2 patch is out, and Shacknews has the answer to the very most important question. Here's how to use the Master Sword in Super Mario Maker 2.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening plays like a dream, albeit one that we've played before. How well does it hold up? Our review.
The Magnifying Lens is a critical item needed to finish Link's Awakening, but you'll need to go through an intense trading sequence to find it. Shacknews is here to help.
The heat is on in Link's Awakening's eighth dungeon. Shacknews is here with some pointers to help you extinguish Hot Head.
To get through the Eagle's Tower, Link's Awakening's seventh dungeon, Link must defeat the Evil Eagle. Shacknews is here with some advice to take on this sinister avian.
How do you beat a face that you can't slash? Shacknews is here to help you through Link's Awakenings sixth dungeon with our advice for taking on Facade.
The Slime Eel sits at the end of Catfish Maw, Link's Awakening's fifth dungeon. Shacknews is here to help you defeat it.
The Hardhit Beetle stands between you and the end of Link's Awakening's optional Color Dungeon. Shacknews is here to help you squish this pesky bug.