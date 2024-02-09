Listen to The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert here Listen to a live orchestra perform tunes from The Legend of Zelda games.

The Legend of Zelda franchise is rich with memorable tunes that instantly invoke distinct feelings of nostalgia among fans. Nintendo is going to treat those fans to an orchestral concert, which will feature multiple songs from the iconic franchise. It’s likely a can’t-miss event for diehard fans, so here’s how you can listen to The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert will drop today as a pre-recorded video on the Nintendo YouTube channel. As a video, you’ll be able to freely scroll through and find your favorite songs as soon as it’s available.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo hasn’t provided many details about the concert, so it’ll be a surprise to hear what songs are played. That said, we expect to hear the main themes from the most popular Zelda titles. Given the smash success of the series’ two latest outings — Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild — those seem likely to make appearances.