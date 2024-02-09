New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert here

Listen to a live orchestra perform tunes from The Legend of Zelda games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

The Legend of Zelda franchise is rich with memorable tunes that instantly invoke distinct feelings of nostalgia among fans. Nintendo is going to treat those fans to an orchestral concert, which will feature multiple songs from the iconic franchise. It’s likely a can’t-miss event for diehard fans, so here’s how you can listen to The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert will drop today as a pre-recorded video on the Nintendo YouTube channel. As a video, you’ll be able to freely scroll through and find your favorite songs as soon as it’s available.

Link riding on the back of Epona.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo hasn’t provided many details about the concert, so it’ll be a surprise to hear what songs are played. That said, we expect to hear the main themes from the most popular Zelda titles. Given the smash success of the series’ two latest outings — Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild — those seem likely to make appearances.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola