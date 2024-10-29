Unboxing & first look - Proplica The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Check out this unboxing video of the Master Sword from Proplica.

An impulse buy from earlier this year showed up on my doorstep this past weekend. I forked over $200 for Proplica's The Legend of Zelda Master Sword. The box also includes a Sheath and display stand. Check out the unboxing experience here.

The Master Sword features songs from The Legend of Zelda franchise and a couple of sound effects to press while swinging it. Two AA batteries are required to enjoy the sounds. There is a hidden compartment in the handle that requires a screwdriver to swap batteries in and out, which I guess is necessary to keep batteries flying out while people swing the sword around, but I found it pretty annoying. The only other negative thing about the product has to be the material quality of the stand. The black plastic is going to be easy to scratch.

Product Features

Approx. 41.33 inches long (105cm)

Made of ABS

Based on The Legend of Zelda's Master Sword

Part of the Proplica series

Features memorable music and sound effects from the franchise

Requires 2 AA batteries (not included)

The Legend of Zelda Master Sword by Proplica is available for sale at quite a few video game and collectible retailers for $199.99. I pre-ordered mine at BigBadToyStore.