Unboxing & first look - Proplica The Legend of Zelda Master Sword

Check out this unboxing video of the Master Sword from Proplica.
Asif Khan
1

An impulse buy from earlier this year showed up on my doorstep this past weekend. I forked over $200 for Proplica's The Legend of Zelda Master Sword. The box also includes a Sheath and display stand. Check out the unboxing experience here.

The Master Sword features songs from The Legend of Zelda franchise and a couple of sound effects to press while swinging it. Two AA batteries are required to enjoy the sounds. There is a hidden compartment in the handle that requires a screwdriver to swap batteries in and out, which I guess is necessary to keep batteries flying out while people swing the sword around, but I found it pretty annoying. The only other negative thing about the product has to be the material quality of the stand. The black plastic is going to be easy to scratch.

Product Features

  • Approx. 41.33 inches long (105cm)
  • Made of ABS
  • Based on The Legend of Zelda's Master Sword
  • Part of the Proplica series
  • Features memorable music and sound effects from the franchise
  • Requires 2 AA batteries (not included)

The Legend of Zelda Master Sword by Proplica is available for sale at quite a few video game and collectible retailers for $199.99. I pre-ordered mine at BigBadToyStore

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

