Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 10 million units in its launch weekend

It was a given that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would have a good start when it launched, but its first weekend numbers might be far beyond what anyone expected. Nintendo has announced the opening weekend sales of Tears of the Kingdom and claims that the game moved 10 million units in its first three days of release.

Nintendo announced these initial numbers via a tweet on the official Nintendo Twitter on May 17, 2023. According to the announcement, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold over 10 million units in just its first three days. There’s even a small breakdown of regions in the sales in a press release on Business Wire. The press release claims that North American sales were over 4 million while Japan served to move 2.24 million units itself. 3.76 million came from other regions worldwide.

Source: Nintendo

It's a huge start for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with its first weekend’s numbers making it one of the fastest-selling Nintendo games ever in American regions. This comes on top of the fact that it also achieved accolades at OpenCritic as the most well-reviewed game in the site’s history. With so much to do and so many ways in which to do it in the lengthy game, players are having a blast experimenting and engaging in all sorts of shenanigans in the new adventure in Hyrule.

