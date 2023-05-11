The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now OpenCritic's highest rated game ever The game edged out previous record holders Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild to grab the top spot.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reviews have dropped today and, with them, review aggregators have gathered up and applied a cumulative score for the game. It looks good for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. So good, in fact, that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently sitting pretty as the highest rated game ever on OpenCritic.

This stat was confirmed by OpenCritic itself following the release of Zelda reviews on May 11, 2023. According to OpenCritic, Tears of the Kingdom currently sits at the tip-top of its charts with a cumulative score of 97.223, making it currently the highest rate game ever on the platform. It narrowly beats out the previous record holders such as Super Mario Odyssey, which sits at 96.811, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which ended up at 95.905.

As of the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's achieved higher ratings than previously highest rated games Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Source: OpenCritic

It seems clear that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is living up to the hype so far, at least for critics. The game is set to release at midnight ET in the USA, and perhaps earlier in other regions like Australia. There’s also a Nintendo Treehouse presentation that will drop some very final details leading up to the game’s official launch.

You may notice that Shacknews’ review of Tears of the Kingdom is not up yet. We will be giving the game our due diligence and making sure to explore the game in full to formulate our opinion. It is, after all, one of the most anticipated games of the decade.

In the meantime, keep an eye on our Tears of the Kingdom topic and Strategy Guide as we build out our content to help you on your own journeys! We’ll be posting news, updates and guides as they become available.