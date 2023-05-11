Watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Treehouse launch stream here Here's how to tune into Nintendo's Tears of the Kingdom launch livestream.

Nearly four years after the game was announced, we’re just hours away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to Breath of the Wild takes players back to Hyrule, with numerous changes to the world and Link’s abilities. Nintendo is celebrating the launch with a special Treehouse livestream, and we can show you how to tune in.

Watch the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Treehouse launch stream

The Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Treehouse livestream will occur on May 11, 2023, at 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed over on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel. During the stream, we’ll get our first extended look at gameplay in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as we wait for the game to officially release at midnight.

Nintendo has confirmed that there will be no story spoilers during the stream, but they will explore some areas that haven’t been revealed yet. The broadcast will feature four Treehouse segments, though we’re not sure what they will contain.

The Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Treehouse livestream will run up until the game’s release at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Once the game is out, be sure to visit Shacknews’ strategy guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for all of your needs during your latest adventure through Hyrule.