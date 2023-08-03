The Super Mario Bros. Movie effect in Nintendo's (NTDOY) Q1 2024 earnings results The critically acclaimed Super Mario Bros. Movie is doing more than smash box office records, it's driving people to buy Mario games.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become one of the best video game to film adaptations and it appears as though its success has rubbed off on Nintendo’s other products. In Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Q1 2024 earnings results, the Big N revealed that the movie has had a positive impact on the sale of Mario video games, and as a result of this, saw an increase in hardware sales.



Source: Illumination

In the early hours of August 3, 2023, Nintendo released its earnings results for the first quarter (Q1) of its 2024 financial year. These results gave an overview of how the company has performed from its video game sales (software and hardware) to how its various IPs have performed. These results made mention of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which released on April 5, 2023 and had a positive impact on the sale of Mario video games.

The April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario related titles, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe recording sales of 1.67 million units (for cumulative sales of 55.46 million units). Other titles also continued to sell steadily. As a result of these factors, hardware unit sales increased 13.9% year-on-year to 3.91 million units, and software unit sales increased 26.1% year-on-year to 52.21 million units.

As the above quote from the Consolidated Financial Highlights notes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe saw 1.67 million units sold during the period while Super Mario Odyssey has reached 26.44 million units, an increase of almost 700,000. Additionally, it would seem that the sale of these Mario titles also drove consumers to purchase a console. Nintendo Switch sales have slowly shifted from the original version dominating sales to the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model accounting for the bulk of units moved.

It’s no surprise that the Super Mario Bros. Movie is doing big things for Nintendo’s products. The movie assisted in helping Nintendo’s mobile and IP related revenue top $220 million. There’s more to dig through, so take a look at our NTDOY page for other breakouts from Nintendo’s Q1 2024 earnings results.