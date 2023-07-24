How to turn off Sage Abilities - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tired of Tulin blasting items you want away with wind gusts? Here's how to bench the Sages and their powers in Tears of the Kingdom.

Has this ever happened to you? You defeated a difficult opponent and were about to collect the rewards, but you got too close to Tulin or Yunobo, activated their Sage Abilities, and sent your hard-earned goods flying into the wild yonder. This has frustrated a lot of players, but what many don’t know is that it doesn’t have to. There’s actually a way to dismiss the phantom spirits of the Sages and turn off access to their powers. Need to know how to do it? We’ve got you covered here.

How to turn off Sage Abilities

The Vows of each Sage in Tears of the Kingdom appear in your Key Items menu and can be used to call and dismiss each Sage and their Abilities.

Source: Nintendo

Yes, this is a thing you can do. The game even tells you, but it’s a very easy instruction to miss. When you beat your first temple, unlock your first Sage partner, and gain access to their Sage Ability, the game will tell you how. It’s a quick throwaway line, but it’s important to remember, especially as you gain more Sage Abilities and your party becomes a crowd. Go into your items menu with the plus (+) button, and cycle over to your Key Items with the Right or Left shoulder buttons. If you’ve completed dungeons and have access to Sage Abilities, then you should see orb-like objects called "Vows" representing the Sages and their powers. By selecting one of the Vows, you will bring up a menu that allows you to turn their partnership and abilities off and on. Here’s a summary of the process.

Go into Items menu with + button

Cycle to Key Items with L/R buttons

Highlight the Vow of the Sage you want to turn on/off

Select the option to activate or deactivate the Sage

By turning a Sage orb off, you will dismiss their spirit from your presence. They will not aid you in combat, which means they won’t give your presence away as well. You also won’t be able to access their ability, ensuring that you can’t activate it by mistake when you don’t want to. This can be important if you feel like they are encumbering your adventure.

That should be everything you need to make your Sage companions behave themselves in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Need any further help with your adventure? Be sure to check out our full Strategy Guide to help with all of your ToTK needs.