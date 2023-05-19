How to unlock the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Retrieve the terminal from a pesky creature to gain access to the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

In Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, in the Akkala Highlands at the coordinates 3493, 2019, 0188. While everything looks to be in order when you first get there, Sawson will inform you that the terminal, the small pedestal that Link must interact with to activate the tower, has been stolen by an Aerocuda. You’ll need to get it back in order to unlock the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

How to unlock the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

The Aerocuda can be seen flying in circles behind the tower, Sawson will point it out to you while explaining the situation. Make your way to the Aerocuda and fire an arrow to knock it out of the sky. We recommend fusing a Keese Eyeball to an arrow, which will give the arrow a homing quality and ensure that you hit the target.

It should be a one-hit kill. Once the Aerocuda is defeated, it will drop the terminal and you can pick it up and bring it back to the tower. Once it’s there, speak with Sawson again and he will thank you for your help. He’ll then install the terminal inside of the tower. From here you can go inside, activate the tower, trigger the cutscene, and register the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

Scanning this tower will reveal Akkala Highlands, Death Mountain, and Deep Akkala. It will also reveal the Akkala Sky region.

Now that you’ve unlocked another Skyview Tower, you’re one step closer to revealing the full map of Hyrule. If you’re looking for more tower help, we can help you with the tricky ones in Sahasra Slope and the Gerudo Highlands. Visit our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide for more helpful Zelda guides.