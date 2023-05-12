All settings & options - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom All the settings you can change in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to curate your experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes several settings for players to adjust. These options include tweaks to camera movement, which button is responsible for jumping, and voice over language.

All options & settings

There are a handful of options to change in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The majority of these settings relate to camera movement and motion controls.

Amiibo: Enabled/Disable

Invert vertical camera: Enabled/Disabled

Invert horizontal camera: Enabled/Disabled

Camera Sensitivity: Very Low, Low, Normal, High, Very High

Aim with motion controls: Enabled/Disabled

Inverted vertical ability controls: Enabled/Disabled

Inverted horizontal ability controls: Enabled/Disabled

Swap jump controls: Enabled/Disabled

Lock minimap to north: Enabled/Disabled

HUD mode: Normal/Pro

Message-window transparency: Normal/Dark

Voice language: Japanese, English, French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Italian, Russian

Personally, I swapped the jump controls so that the B button was jump and the X button was responsible for the other moves. I also cranked up the Camera Sensitivity to maximum. For those who want a clean visual experience, it can be worth turning the HUD mode to Pro as it will remove some of the extraneous information that always stays on the screen.

There are a few options worth investigating in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Tweak them until you find a setup that works for you and then check out our controls and button layout guide for info on how to perform all the actions. We’ve also got our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for all of our ongoing coverage.