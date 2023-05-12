All settings & options - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
All the settings you can change in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to curate your experience.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes several settings for players to adjust. These options include tweaks to camera movement, which button is responsible for jumping, and voice over language.
All options & settings
There are a handful of options to change in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The majority of these settings relate to camera movement and motion controls.
- Amiibo: Enabled/Disable
- Invert vertical camera: Enabled/Disabled
- Invert horizontal camera: Enabled/Disabled
- Camera Sensitivity: Very Low, Low, Normal, High, Very High
- Aim with motion controls: Enabled/Disabled
- Inverted vertical ability controls: Enabled/Disabled
- Inverted horizontal ability controls: Enabled/Disabled
- Swap jump controls: Enabled/Disabled
- Lock minimap to north: Enabled/Disabled
- HUD mode: Normal/Pro
- Message-window transparency: Normal/Dark
- Voice language: Japanese, English, French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Italian, Russian
Personally, I swapped the jump controls so that the B button was jump and the X button was responsible for the other moves. I also cranked up the Camera Sensitivity to maximum. For those who want a clean visual experience, it can be worth turning the HUD mode to Pro as it will remove some of the extraneous information that always stays on the screen.
There are a few options worth investigating in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Tweak them until you find a setup that works for you and then check out our controls and button layout guide for info on how to perform all the actions. We’ve also got our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for all of our ongoing coverage.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All settings & options - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom