Tukarok Shrine (Forward Force) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Traverse fire, climb bars, and move across water using nothing but wheels in the Tukarok Shrine.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Not to be confused with the dinosaur-hunting game, the Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom involves big wheels, lava, water, and trying to get a ball up an incline of fences. If you’re stuck trying to complete this puzzle, we’ve got the answers for you.

Tukarok Shrine (Forward Force)

The Tukarok Shrine (Forward Force) is found east of Central Hyrule, across Hylia River, and right by the Wetlands Stables. Discover the shrine at the coordinates: 0915, -0250, 0034. This shrine focuses on using the large Zonai wheels to move a ball across lava, up an incline, and across water.

Link rides a vehicle across lava with a ball attached

Source: Shacknews

Begin by dropping down to the ball and attaching it to the four-wheeled vehicle. Jump on, activate the wheels by hitting it, and ride it across the lava.

A ball on a block with a wheel attached as Link positions a wooden plank
The spinning wheel will push the plank into the inclining fence.
Source: Shacknews

Now, attach the ball to the block on the rail. Grab the wheel from the floor and attach it to the side of the block. Fetch the long board and attach it length ways across the wheel. Activate this contraption to cause the wheel to turn, catching the board on the inclining fences, and pulling the ball up to the top.

Link creates a paddleboard using wheels and planks

Source: Shacknews

Climb the ladder or Ascend up, grab the ball, and head down to the last test. As before, attach the ball to the raft and then a plank to each wheel to create a paddleboard. You can find the chest in this room beneath the water in one of the lanes. Use Ultrahand to grab it out. Start the vehicle when you’re ready and either ride it to the other side of use the ledge provided to dart across.

That’s all there is to the Tukarok Shrine (Forward Force). If you’re anything like me, you may have been stuck on the second puzzle with the inclining fences and the block on the rail. For more solutions to each shrine, check out the Shacknews Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

