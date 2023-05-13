How to save Ultrahand recipes - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's how you can save your Ultrahand builds for later in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you build any land, air, or sea vehicle you can imagine with Link’s Ultrahand ability. While these vehicles are built on the fly, there are ways to save recipes so that you can quickly rebuild an Ultrahand creation at a later time.

How to save Ultrahand recipes



Source: Nintendo

To save Ultrahand recipes in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to use the Autobuild ability. One of Link’s new abilities in the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Autobuild lets you access things you’ve previously built using Ultrahand. The Autobuild menu features a history tab of your most recent builds. Simply select the build you want to replicate, and the blueprint will appear in the overworld in front of you. You can then use the materials from your inventory to rebuild the structure.

You can also “Favorite” previous builds in Autobuild, saving the recipes for them permanently. Whenever you open Autobuild, your Favorite builds will be at the top of the list. If you’re missing some of the necessary materials or components, Autobuild will use Zonai Charges from your inventory to complete the build. Just be wary that you’re not burning through those Zonai Charges and try to use the actual building materials whenever possible.

That’s how to save Ultrahand recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful guides for your journey through Hyrule, visit Shacknews’ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide.