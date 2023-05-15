How to increase weapon & shield slots - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's how you can increase your weapon, bow, and shield inventory slots in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has countless weapons to collect and create. Early on, you’ll find yourself constantly dropping weapons behind and weighing which ones are worth keeping around due to the game’s limited number of weapon inventory slots. Luckily, there is a way to expand your weapon and shield slots in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to increase weapon & shield slots

To increase your weapon and shield slots in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to gather Korok Seeds. These collectible items are littered throughout Hyrule and can be gathered in a multitude of ways. Korok Seeds are essentially the currency used to increase inventory slots by speaking to the NPC Hestu.

Hestu, the large Korok creature, can be encountered in a couple of ways in Hyrule. After you complete any of the game’s four Dungeons, Hestu will appear in the southeast corner of Lookout Landing. The Dungeons can be accessed by progressing through the Regional Phenomena Main Quest. After your initial conversation, he will reposition closer to the Emergency Shelter in the center of town.

Hestu can also be encountered in Lindor’s Brow on the path just southeast of the Skyview Tower. He will tell you about some scary trees nearby. Defeat the trees and speak to Hestu again, and you’ll be able to use his services two times before he leaves.

Hestu will take Korok Seeds in exchange for increasing your inventory slots. You can select to increase the slots for your weapons, bows, and shields. It takes one Korok Seed for the first increase, two for the second, and three for the third. Once you reach the fourth upgrade (five Korok Seeds), the rate begins to increase.

With those increased inventory slots, you can carry around more weapons and shields without having to constantly leave behind valuable loot.