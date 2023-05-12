How to pass time - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Passing time can allow you to skip unfavorable times of day, or even weather conditions.

Passing time can be both convenient and a life saver in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can skip unfavorable times of the day, or bypass bad weather entirely. Today, I’m going to show you how Link can pass time during almost any circumstance.

How to pass time

Once you interact with the campfire you can choose to pass time until Morning, Noon, or Night.

To pass time, Link must approach a campfire and select the prompt to sit, or sleep in a bed. For the campfire, a menu will appear allowing him to select between Morning, Noon, and Night. Now, campfires are all over Hyrule, but they can be tough to find if you’re in a pinch and you need to skip time in a big hurry. Thankfully, Link can also build his own campfire at almost any time.

To build a campfire, Link only needs to combine wood and fire. Wood can be found in your inventory, or you can chop down a tree and then chop up the log that appears. Go into your inventory and hold the wood in your hands, then leave the menu and drop it on the ground. Next, you can touch the wood with any source of fire, be it from an arrow, torch, or another weapon. If you don’t have a way to light the wood easily, return to your inventory and select a piece of flint, dropping it right beside the wood on the ground. Hit the flint with any metal weapon to create a spark and, voila, you have a campfire that you can use to pass time. Be aware that if it’s raining, campfires will go out. Try to find some shelter from the rain and build a campfire where it’s dry.

Strike the flint with a metal weapon while it's near the wood and the spark will create a campfire where you can pass time.

Another way to pass time in Tears of the Kingdom is by sleeping in a bed. Beds can often be found at stables and in towns and villages around Hyrule. Most beds will cost Rupees (unless Link owns the bed), so passing time at a campfire is the preferred method if one is available to you.

Passing time is useful if you want to get out of the rain to make a big climb, or if you want to avoid the Blood Moon and continue your adventure in the morning. It’s also possible that waiting until a specific time will be required for certain quests, so being able to pass time can speed things along for you.

Now that you know how to pass time, be sure to visit our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. It’s got everything you need to make it through Hyrule safely.