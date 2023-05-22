Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Impa and the Geoglyphs Quest - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Impa has discovered some geoglyphs around Hyrule and wants Link's help documenting them all.
Sam Chandler
Impa and the Geogyphs is one of the most important quests in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Completing this quest will open up another questline that helps Link understand the history of Hyrule and sets him on the path to conquer Ganondorf. This is a quick quest, so it’s good to get in, complete it, and carry on.

Impa and the Geoglyphs – Main Quest

Impa and the Geoglyphs Main Quest can be started by speaking with Cado at the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Ridge, the area to the west of Hyrule Field. Cado will direct Link to find Impa up the road, investigating a massive marking on the ground (-1311, 0822, 0095).

A map showing the location of Impa

Source: Shacknews

Walk up the road and into the field to find Impa by a bunch of Zonai devices. She will request help building a hot air balloon to get a better view of the markings. Construct the vehicle and then join her inside to rise up into the sky.

Link and Impa ride in a hot air balloon

Source: Shacknews
The dragon's tear in the geoglyph highlighted with a circle

Source: Shacknews

Impa will direct Link to find a Dragon’s Tear inside the geoglyph. Finding the tear will be the mechanic moving forward with the other markings. Look for a teardrop shape that is filled in. The first one can be found in the right eye of the drawing on the ground. Examine the teardrop to unlock Memory 03: Where Am I?

Speak with Impa to complete the quest and unlock a new one: The Dragon’s Tears. This quest tasks Link with discovering the rest of the geoglyphs and tapping into the memories held within. There’s plenty more to discover in the game which you can find on our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

