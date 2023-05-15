Where to find Hestu - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's where Hestu is located in Tears of the Kingdom.

Many characters from Breath of the Wild make a triumphant return in Tears of the Kingdom. This includes Hestu, the large Korok creature that left a lasting impression on players in Link’s previous journey. He’s an essential figure in expanding your inventory slots, so you’ll likely want to figure out Hestu’s location as early as possible.

Where to find Hestu

Hestu can be found in a couple of places in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After completing any of the four Dungeons, the large Korok creature will appear at Lookout Landing, in the southeast corner of town. The four Dungeons can be accessed by progressing through the Regional Phenomena Main Quest. After talking about his travels, Hestu will allow you to exchange a Korok Seed to permanently increase either your weapon, bow, or shield slots. If you bring him additional seeds, you can expand these slots further. He will later reposition and remain closer to the Emergency Shelter in the center of Lookout Landing.

Hestu can also be found in Lindor’s Brow, in the grass to the southeast of the Skyview Tower. He’ll tell you about some scary trees nearby. After defeating them, you can speak to him and exchange Koroks. He’ll let you exchange two times before leaving. You do not need to complete any dungeons to find Hestu in Lindor’s Brow.

The first upgrade costs one seed, the second costs two seeds, and the third costs three. Once you get to four, the cost goes up to five, and the rate keeps increasing from that point forward.

Now that you know where to find Hestu, you can spend those sweet Korok Seeds on increasing your inventory slots, allowing you to carry more weapons and shields during your adventure. Be sure to bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for everything you need on your latest journey through Hyrule.