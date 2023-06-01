Jochi-iu Shrine (Courage to Pluck) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Try not to overthink things in this Jenga-inspired Shrine.

The Jochi-iu Shrine, which can be found in North Akkala Foothill, on the path just south of Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, takes inspiration from a popular real-world game — Jenga. It’s one of the more memorable Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, thanks to its silly yet puzzling premise. If you’re stuck, just a couple of specific moves can get you to a Light of Blessing in this Shrine.

Jochi-iu Shrine (Courage to Pluck) walkthrough

The Jochi-iu Shrine’s nickname —Courage to Pluck—is apt, as it’ll take a good dose of courage to properly grab the right block out of the standing tower in which the sphere is placed. With Ultrahand, grab the horizontal block that’s holding up the top platform of the tower. The top platform will partially fall, keeping the structure intact, but sending the sphere rolling down. This part will require some fast timing, as you need to grab the sphere before it vanishes into the abyss below. Place it in the hole in the ground in order to open the door to the final room.

Before heading to the final room, grab another block from the tower (preferably the large top piece) and take it to the other side of the room. Place it partially on the platform, with a small part of it hanging off. Stand other it and use the Ascend ability to hop up and reach the platform. Open the chest and receive a Zonaite Bow.

We encourage you to watch the video above for a visual demonstration on how to complete the Shrine. And there you have it. You can make your way to the final room and claim your Light of Blessing. If you’re looking for further assistance on your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to check out our comprehensive strategy guide.