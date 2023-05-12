Does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have color blind settings? As a color blind gamer, here's what I've found in the settings of Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here and players all over the world are headed out on a new adventure with Link. As they do, certain questions are bound to pop up, such as whether Tears of the Kingdom has color blind settings for those of us that live with color blindness.

Does Tears of the Kingdom have color blind settings?

No, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not have color blind settings. Whatever colors are being used by default are the ones that you’re stuck with. In saying that, I’m personally color blind and have yet to hit a point in the game where the use of such settings would be necessary. As color blind gamers are all unique in what they struggle to see, someone else might be having a rough go of it where I’m doing just fine. Unfortunately, there’s nothing to be done about this with Tears of the Kingdom. While it’s never okay to skip out on accessibility settings of any kind, my first five hours of time with Tears of the Kingdom makes me feel like it won’t be much of an issue for me, and hopefully you’ll find the same experience.

Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t have color blind settings, but it doesn’t seem to be as big of an issue as it is with some games. For more guides, be sure to visit our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.