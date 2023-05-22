Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to unlock the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Reach the heart of a Bokoblin camp to unlock the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower will likely be one of the first towers that you naturally stumble upon during your journey in Tears of the Kingdom, given that it’s located in the center of the surface land. While there isn’t any mind-bending puzzle for this tower, it’s located inside a Bokoblin camp. You can either fight your way through or sneak to the tower entrance without lifting a finger.

How to unlock the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

The most practical way to unlock the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is to fight your way in. From the eastern side of the camp, there is a spiraling staircase that can be taken to reach the camp’s main entrance. You’ll have to take down a couple of Moblins in the process. Once you head up the bridge, the Bokoblins will release a spiky ball toward you. The recall ability will not only save you from getting thwacked off the platform, but it will also deal some damage to the foes inside.

Once inside the camp, you’ll have to do battle with a Blue Boss Bokoblin and some more standard enemies. Defeat them and walk right into the tower.

Link ascending through a wooden platform at a Bokoblin camp.

Source: Nintendo

Alternatively, you can enter the tower by other clever means. For example, if you use Ultrahand to create a hot air balloon (or similar flying contraption) you can glide right into the tower and land at the doors of its entrance, completely bypassing all of the enemies inside. You can also leap from Great Sky Island and land inside of the camp.

Unlocking the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower will reveal the southern portion of Central Hyrule and the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. You’ll want to bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more helpful walkthroughs on your Hyrule adventure.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

