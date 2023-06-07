Timawak Shrine (Against the Flow) walkthrough - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Timawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom tests Link with his ability to go against the flow of lava.

Add water to lava and you’ll get rock. This important piece of information is vital if you want to complete the Timawak Shrine (Against the Flow) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This guide will show you the best way to complete it and grab the bonus chest.

Timawak Shrine (Against the Flow)

The Timawak Shrine (Against the Flow) is located in Eldin in the Eldin Canyon. It’s just north of Goronbi Lake and is found at the following coordinates: 1799, 1638, 0311. The main focus of this shrine is using water on lava to create rock platforms.



As you enter, start grabbing the rock platforms that are being created by the fire hydrant that moves back and forth. Attach them together to create a bridge to cross the lava. Defeat the Construct near the gate.



Now you will need to create another rock bridge to reach the ball in the right-side of the shrine. Grab your bridge from the first section and bring it over to save time. Ensure the bridge can reach the ball and then bring it back to the socket. Remember to get the chest while you’re near the ball by making another bridge.



Once the ball is in the socket and the gate opens, enter the next large area. In this one, you will need to create a fan-propelled boat to reach the other side. Use the fans to create an updraft to reach the higher level where fire hydrants can be found.

Activate the fire hydrants and use the water to create some rocks from the lava. Attach a few together, slap the fans on the back, and ride your makeshift boat to the other side of the lava. Touch the panel and receive your Light of Blessing! Now for the important question: upgrade your hearts or stamina? For more shrine guides, check out the Shacknews Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.