Great Fairy Locations - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Learn how to unlock all Great Fairies, as well as where they are hiding, and upgrade your armor to new heights!

If you have not been introduced to Great Fairies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (or you don’t know about them from Breath of the Wild), you’ll want to find them as soon as you can. They can upgrade your armor! Not only that, but if you have a full set of any armor, they can sometimes imbue them with special properties and effects, such as decreasing the stamina for charged attacks or making you entirely resistant to fire. With that in mind, you’ll have to put in some footwork to track these bodacious beauties down. Read on and we’ll help!

How to unlock Great Fairy Tera

You need to activate the Lucky Clover Gazette Potential Princess Sightings quest line and have access to a Towing Harness for your horse to unlock your first Great Fairy, Tera.

Source: Nintendo

To begin your interactions with the Great Fairies, you’re going to need to travel a bit. The first Great Fairy you can unlock is Tera and she’s near the Woodland Stable in the Eldin Region (specifically at coordinates 0920, 1381, 0093). However, she’s barricaded from the world inside her giant flower bulb and won’t come out till you activate a quest associated with her. For that, you will have to start the Lucky Clover Gazette quest line (Potential Princess Sightings!) in the Tabantha Frontier Region (directly east of Rito Village at coordinates -3254, 1763, 0119). You’ll also need to have amassed enough Pony Points at stables to have earned the Towing Harness for your horses. It’s an early unlock, so just stay the night at a stable and make sure you pay for it instead of using a Sleepover Ticket to get the points.

Once you have activated Potential Princess Sightings!, the Rito journalist Penn will await you at all stables with a quest. In the case of the Woodland Stables, he will recruit you for one called Serenade to a Great Fairy. This will introduce you to Mastro and Violynne of The Stable Trotters musical troupe. They want to soothe the Great Fairy, but their wagon has broken and they lost their horse. Put new wheels on their wagon with Ultrahand and let them know you’ll take them to the Great Fairy. Then, bring one of your horses to the desk worker at the stable, get a Towing Harness attached, and connect the harness bar to the Stable Trotters wagon. You’re ready to go.

Once you unlock Tera, the Great Fairy will let you upgrade many of your armors to one improved level.

Source: Nintendo

It's not a very long trip to the Great Fairy, and once you get there, the Stable Trotters will play a song that gets Great Fairy Tera to emerge. From then on, Tera will be available to upgrade each of your armor pieces one time provided you have the correct materials and a handful of rupees for any given piece.

Great Fairy Locations

The Great Fairies locations are marked by icons featuring flower bulbs similar to those that they hide in. You will have to unlock each one to gain greater upgrades for your armor.

Source: Nintendo

Perhaps most importantly, unlocking Great Fairy Tera opens up the opportunity to unlock her sister Great Fairies. Tera will even tell you where they are and mark them on your map. Each one is near a stable, but they are spread quite far across Hyrule. Their locations are as follows:

Great Fairy Tera: 0920, 1381, 0093, near Woodland Stable in Eldin

Great Fairy Mija: -1630, 2587, 0234, near Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra

Great Fairy Kaysa: 1404, -1266, 0032, near Outskirt Stable in Hyrule Field

Great Fairy Cotera: 1757, -1957, 0010, near Dueling Peaks Stable in west Necluda

By going to each stable near each Great Fairy, you will can activate a side quest or learn clues about what you need to do to unlock them. Some quests are easy and others are more involved. We’ll update this guide as we continue to unlock each Great Fairy.

Now that you know how to unlock the Great Fairies and where their locations are, you’ll be able to upgrade your armor whenever you have the supplies! Be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for the rest of your questing needs.