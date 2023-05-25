How to unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fire is your friend when clearing the way to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

You’ll find the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in the northwestern corner of Hyrule at the coordinates -3634, 2315, 0223. In the snowy mountains of Hebra, this tower’s entrance is blocked by thorns. Luckily, the process to gaining access is a pretty simple one.

How to unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

To get rid of the thorns blocking your path, you’ll just need to set them on fire. This can be accomplished in a couple of ways. Fusing a fire fruit to an arrow is the most straightforward way, but you could also toss logs and flint near the thorns and strike them to create a campfire. Once the thorns are gone, Link can waltz right into the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and interact with the terminal, then launch himself into the air once more.

Unlocking this tower will reveal a large chunk of the northwest corner of the map, including the Hebra Mountains and Tabantha Frontier. It also covers Rito Village and the Lucky Clover Gazette. As for what’s above, this tower will also reveal the West Hebra Sky Archipelago.

There are a total of 15 Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have a guide on where to find and how to unlock every single one of them. Be sure to check it out if your current goal is to reveal the full map as soon as possible.

Now that you’ve unlocked the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, you’re one step closer to revealing the full map of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re spending a lot of time in TotK, be sure to bookmark our strategy guide for the Zelda game.