How to Fast Travel - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Learn how to Fast Travel to different locations in Tears of the Kingdom.
Donovan Erskine
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a massive map that includes the surface world, underground, and the sky. With so many new places to explore and discover, it’s important that you’re able to get around as quickly as possible. Specifically, Fast Traveling is a key feature that allows you to instantly transport to a location you’ve previously visited, and we’ll show you how to do it.

How to Fast Travel

Link standing in front of a large doorway.

Source: Nintendo

In Tears of the Kingdom, you can Fast Travel to any completed Shrine or Skyview Tower. To Fast Travel, open your Map (- Button) and hover over the blue marker for a completed Shrine or Skyview Tower and press A. After confirming your choice, you’ll have to wait at a loading screen before arriving at your destination.

The ability to Fast Travel will unlock after you complete the third Shrine on Great Sky Island, as part of The Closed Door Main Quest.

You’ll want to build a solid network of Shrines and Skyview Towers so that you can Fast Travel as close as possible to wherever you’d like to go. It’s worth mentioning that you don't have to complete a shrine to unlock it as a Fast Travel point. Once you interact with the Shrine, it becomes available for Fast Travel.

Skyview Towers can be found all throughout Hyrule and are used for more than just Fast Traveling. They’re also what you use to reveal new areas of the map. The first Skyview Tower that Link visits is also how he receives the Paraglider.

Now that you know how to Fast Travel in Tears of the Kingdom, you can spend less time retracing your steps when trying to reach locations you’ve already been to. We’ve got a comprehensive strategy guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we’ll be updating as we discover more secrets and tips in the land of Hyrule. Stick with Shacknews for any and everything you need to know.

