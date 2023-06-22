Turakawak Shrine (Stacking a Path) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ascend and climb your way to victory in TotK's Turakawak Shrine.

When you stumble across the Turakawak Shrine at Lake Illumeni on Hyrule Ride (-3496, -0197, 0066), you’ll be tasked with reaching a second level and then climbing a great height to earn a Light of Blessing. The Ascend ability is the key, but you’ll need to do some environmental puzzle-solving in order to do so.

Turakawak Shrine (Stacking a Path) walkthrough

In the first room, stack the two cubes using Ultrahand. Place them vertically under the gated portion of the roof. Climb on top of the cubes and use Ascend to reach the second level. You’ll be inside of a cage with a chest. Open it to receive a Magic Rod.

Use Ascend again to get out of the cage and drop back down to the lower level. Grab the stacked cubes and bring them close to the ladder on the wall. You can climb on top of the cubes and use the ladder to reach the second level again. With the cubes now in a viewable position, use Ultrahand to grab them and bring them up to the second level.

Attach the two cubes to the stone cube on the second level. With three cubes attached, place the small tower at a diagonal angle against the wall so that you can walk up it like a ramp to reach the end of the Shrine.

That’s the process to completing the Turakawak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re looking for some more assistance, we have a comprehensive strategy guide with walkthroughs for various shrines and quests in the latest adventure through Hyrule.