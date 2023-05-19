How to unlock Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom seems inaccessible until you exercise some of Link's crafting ingenuity.

Activating towers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is more complex than in 2017's Breath of the Wild. There's usually some obstacle in your way: a battle, or impassable brambles, or, in the case of the Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower, a moat. Warm up your Ultrahand and prepare for a quick exercise in crafting to activate the tower.

Unlock the Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower

You'll find the Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower in Lindor, located to the northwest of Lookout Landing. If you want to get straight to the tower without exploring first, head for coordinates -1900, 1244, 0297. Once you arrive, look for a conveniently placed supply of crafting materials to the southwest.

Not only is the tower in the center of a moat, it's standing on a cliff you'll need to scale. That's where crafting comes in. Equip your Ultrahand ability and string four of the largest platforms end to end to form a bridge. You can't walk straight across your bridge to get to the tower, however; you'll need to position it at an angle so Link can either walk up or climb it, similar to how you'd climb a sloped mountain elsewhere in the game.

Once you're at the top, open the doors and activate the terminal. A few moments later, you'll be soaring high above the tower with all of Lindor's Brow revealed on your map of Hyrule. Make sure to use your scope (press R3 by clicking in the right analog stick) to place glowing pins on locations that catch your interest--such as more skyview towers--while you're floating back to the surface.

Now that you've unlocked the Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower, visit our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide for more assistance unlocking towers, solving shrines, and discovering all amiibo unlocks in the game.