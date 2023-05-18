Mayachin Shrine (A Fixed Device) Walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Stakes and timing are key to getting through the Mayachin Shrine in TotK.

In Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayachin Shrine (A Fixed Device) sits just north of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower at coordinates -0705, -0869, 0031. Inside, you’ll find a machine repeatedly producing grey spheres. While the solution is pretty straightforward, the execution is a bit trickier.

Mayachin Shrine (A Fixed Device) Walkthrough

The first thing you’ll want to do in the Mayachin Shrine is stand on the button next to the orange pillar protruding from the ground. This will reveal a large orange target on the left corner of the platform. When hitting the pillar, you’ll notice a small device on the ground in front of you rotating back and forth 180 degrees. You’ll want to take one of the Stake Zonai Devices off the ground and stick the sharp end in the face of the rotating device. Attach one of the logs to the end of the stake for some extra length.

Now, you need to hit one of the falling spheres like a pinball, timing it perfectly so that the ball hits the green target. It may take a few tries, but you should be able to whack the ball right into the target on the left, opening the door to the Shrine exit.

Before you claim your Light of Blessing and return to Hyrule, you should grab the bonus chest, too. A second target will appear on the opposite side of the platform. A hanging stone plate blocks this one, so grab a spare stake and use it to lift and suspend the plate in the air. Now, you’ll need to hit a sphere once more. The timing will be a bit later as you try to hit it in the other direction. Open the chest behind the gate and claim an Energizing Elixir.

That’s another Shrine you can cross off the list as you continue to earn Heart and Stamina containers for Link. For more help through Hyrule, Shacknews’ Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide is a must-see.