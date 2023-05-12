How to get Zonai Devices - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's how to get new Zonai Devices to fuel your Ultrahand creations in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you unleash your creativity with Link’s Ultrahand ability, which essentially allows you to build vehicles to traverse Hyrule and the Sky Islands. These vehicles are given motion by Zonai Devices, which are collected during your journey. You’ll need to know exactly where to find Zonai Devices in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in order to take advantage of Ultrahand.

How to get Zonai Devices



Source: Nintendo

On some Sky Islands, you’ll find a large mechanism that looks like a gumball machine. Grab some Zonai Charges from your inventory and drop them into the circular hole at the structure’s base. You can insert up to five at a time, and the machine will spit out multiple Zonai Devices for you. Each machine includes certain Zonai Devices. By checking your map, you can see which machine contains which Zonai Devices.

The machine will randomly distribute Zonai as you feed it charges, there is no way to specify which one you want. Some of the Zonai in Tears of the Kingdom are the Fan, Rocket, and Flame Emitter. If you’re looking for a specific Zonai Device, it may take multiple charges to get it. Zonai Charges are dropped by Construct enemies and can also be purchased from vendors.

These Zonai machines are the best way to build up your inventory of Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom, so we recommend that you leave a stamp on your map so that you don't forget where one is. If you're getting crafty with Link's new abilities, you might be wondering how to save Ultrahand recipes.