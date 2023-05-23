How to unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom This tower is pretty straightforward, but getting to it is quite the journey.

The chilly northwestern region of Hyrule is home to a couple of Skyview Towers, including the one in Pikida Stonegrove (coordinates -2318, 3066, 0443). Unlike most of the other towers, there’s no puzzle or side quest required to gain access to the tower, but its placement atop a snowy mountain means that simply getting to it is the real task.

How to unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

Approaching the tower from the south, you’ll cross a bridge after passing Addison and his Hudson Construction sign. You’ll then immediately come across the remains of a broken bridge. Use Ultrahand to connect the pieces one by one to the hanging portion to create a full bridge. Climb it and you’ll be on the platform with the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Walk in and interact with the terminal to activate the shrine. This will scan the surrounding surface and sky regions, revealing the Tabantha Tundra and the sky islands above.

This snowy area of the map is quite chilly, so you’ll need to bring some warm clothes and/or food in order to stave off the coldness and prevent Link from taking damage over time. The path is also filled with enemies including Constructs, Bokoblins, and even an Ice Gleeok. Luckily, you can stealth your way past most of them. Once you’ve unlocked the tower, it becomes a permanent fast-travel point, meaning you won’t have to worry about the broken bridge or the abundance of enemies during future visits.

With the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower complete, you can cross another one off your list. If you’re looking to find every Skyview Tower in TotK, we can help you track those down, too. Make sure to visit and bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more helpful tips on your latest journey through Hyrule.