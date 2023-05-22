How to unlock Lookout Landing Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The first Skyview Tower in TotK introduces a new way to reveal the Hyrule map.

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is the first one that you’ll come across in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as its completion is required to acquire some key items and kick off the main quest. While you may have expected it to function just like the Sky Towers in Breath of the Wild, the formula has changed quite a bit in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is located within the camp of the same name, which serves as a base of operations for Link’s allies in Central Hyrule. The tower is unlocked during the To the Kingdom of Hyrule Main Quest. Speaking with Purah about the Purah Pad that you received on Great Sky Island, she will tell you that the pad may be useful in unlocking the Skyview Tower. She will ask you to meet her at the tower.

Speak with Purah at the Skyview Tower in Lookout Landing to trigger a cutscene. Link will interact with the terminal, stand on the launch pad, and be shot into the sky, scanning the surrounding area and registering the Central Hyrule region on the map. This will also reveal the Central Hyrule Sky Archipelago. This is also how you receive the Paraglider, which Link uses to glide around Hyrule.

Once you've completed the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, you can use the Purah Pad to unlock the other towers throughout the map.