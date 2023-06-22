Kamatukis Shrine (A Precise Strike) walkthrough - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom You'll need a precise strike to knock all the balls into holes in order to clear the Kamatukis Shrine.

The Kamatukis Shrine might be one of the few puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will take a while through no fault of your own. This shrine tasks Link with hitting balls into holes using pendulums. It might not sound tough, but with various degrees to hit the ball and slightly different levels of force, it can come down to trial and error.

The Kamatukis Shrine (A Precise Strike) is located in Akkala in the Deep Akkala section. This is to the northeast of Death Mountain. You’ll find the shrine near the Skull Lake (a little body of water that resembles a skull) at the following coordinats: 3431, 3355, 0071. Unfortunately, this shrine requires a lot of luck and repeated attempts, as it’s all about timing and hitting balls with the right amount of force.



To begin with, enter the shrine and go left. This side room will have a block you can attach to the arm right above the ball. The goal here is to grab the pendulum, pull it back, and release it so that the ball is knocked into the moving hole. If you miss, whack the obelisk make another ball appear. This puzzle unlocks a secret chest that has a Mighty Zonaite Longsword.

Stand slightly left of center and pull the pendulum up as high as you can take it. This should see the ball hit the first mound and eventually reach the goal.

Head back to the main room and attach the block to the pendulum. This is where you’ll spend a lot of time on trial and error. You’ll need to hit the ball hard enough to cross the gap and reach the hole on the other side. The problem is that there is a little mound at the start and the hole is on an incline. There’s not much you can do here other than keep trying. I had the most luck pulling the pendulum to max and moving slightly left of center.

If you fail and the ball rolls off, hit the obelisk to reset the ball and stop the pendulum from swinging. No matter what, keep trying and you’ll eventually get it. With the Kamatukis Shrine cleared, you can now get back to the other shrines where you have more control over the outcome. For more shrine walkthroughs, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.