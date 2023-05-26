Jirutagumac Shrine (A Flying Device) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Jirutagumac Shrine tasks Link with creating a flying device to see him safely across a massive gap.

Creating flying devices might be some of the most fun you can have in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is good news, especially considering that the Jirutagumac Shrine will task you with making one that’s suitable for crossing a massive gap. Here’s how to get it done quickly and how to get that chest without wasting resources.

Jirutagumac Shrine (A Flying Device)

The Jirutagumac Shrine (A Flying Device) is located in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, high above Zora’s Domain, in the giant sphere. Land on top of the sphere and drop in using the hole that moves around the outside. You can find this shrine at the following coordinates: 2915, 0534, 0951. This shrine is all about gliding and flying across gaps.



Source: Shacknews



Though it might look overwhelming at first, this shrine is rather easy. Use the wings on the left to glide over to the left platform. From here, attach the wings to the wheels and ride it down to the lower level where you can attach a fan to the back of it.



Before you go, use the wings as a bridge below the chest and then activate Ascend to easily reach your reward. No need to fly or glide up to it! Now, line the flying device up on the runway and jump on. Activate the fan and ride it to the end of the shrine.

There are much harder shrines out there, like Tukarok (Forward Force) which requires a few moving parts to complete. You’ll find guides for many of the other shrines catalogued on our comprehensive Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.