Tenbez Shrine (Gravity and Velocity) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Use gravity to your advantage to reach the end of the Tenbez Shrine in TotK.

Once you reach the top section of the North Lomei Castle, which floats above the Labyrinth of the same name, you’ll discover the Tenbez Shrine. Nicknamed Gravity and Velocity, you’ll need to manipulate gravity in order to create a path to the end of the Shrine.

Tenbez Shrine walkthrough

When you enter the first room, you’ll notice a sphere being shot back and forth by two catapults. Hit the grey and orange structure in the center of the room and it will turn green, lowering the gravity in the room. The sphere can now fly higher into the sky and hit the orange target on the wall, opening the gate to the next room. Before proceeding, stand on the right-side catapult and use it to reach the platform with the chest on the opposite wall. Open the chest and receive a Large Zonai Charge.

Now, stand on the left-side catapult and you’ll be fired right into the second room. Up the stairs, you’ll find another gravity manipulation device. Keep the room on low gravity until the sphere reaches the corner and gets flipped into the air. As it’s slowly flying over the gated area, hit the device and turn off the low gravity effect. The sphere will drop right onto the orange target and open the gate to the end of the Shrine. Go ahead and claim your Light of Blessing.

If you'd prefer a visual demonstration, please watch the brief video above.