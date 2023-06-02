Siyamotsus Shrine (Unlit Blessing) walkthrough - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Siyamotsus Shrine looks like an easy area, until you approach the end and the puzzle reveals itself.

Sometimes shrines will surprise you in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and one cheeky culprit is the Siyamotsus Shrine (Unlit Blessing). It might look like a Rauru’s Blessing, but it’s far more devious. Here’s how to solve this one and walk away a bit more powerful.

Siyamotsus Shrine (Unlit Blessing)

The Siyamotsus Shrine (Unlit Blessing) is located in the South Lomei Castle Top Floor, which is the huge floating box high above the Gerudo and Faron mountain range. This shrine is found at the following coordinates: -1795, -3296, 1011. This can be reached a number of ways, however, gliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is one way, though it does require a lot of Stamina and Tulin’s ability. Your best bet is to build a Zonai device and fly up.

As for solving the Siyamotsus Shrine, this one is a bit cheeky. It looks like a normal Rauru’s Blessing, but as you run up the steps, the end point will zoom away and look like a vertical wall. The trick to this shrine is to use the Fire Fruit on your arrows to ignite the torches on the wall. There are only two to light: one on the lower right and one in the upper left.

Use the arrows provided and the Fire Fruit to ignite the torches across the gap.

Source: Shacknews

Once the torches are lit, a piston will appear in middle where the chest is located. Stand on the piston, blast up into the air, and glide over to the finish. You’ll be rewarded with another Light of Blessing for your troubles.

With the Siyamotsus Shrine (Unlit Blessing) puzzle solved, you’ll be one step closer to maximising Link’s power. Speaking of which, do you know whether to get Heart Containers or Stamina Vessels? Let us answer your questions. You can find more shrine solutions in our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.