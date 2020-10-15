Baldur's Gate 3 guide and walkthrough A comprehensive list of several guides and walkthroughs to help you make the most of your time in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally arrived in Early Access, giving players their first taste of Larian’s revival of the classic RPG series. If you’re diving into the first chapter of the new game, then you’re going to want all the help you can get. Baldur’s Gate 3 is unforgiving, and the game features a slew of choices for players to make. Below you’ll find a comprehensive guide of the various quests, features, and more that Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 guides

As with any RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 includes a ton of content for players to digest and explore. While this content will no doubt change as the game’s development continues, we’ve put together a slew of content to help those diving into the Early Access build right now. We’ll continue to monitor the game’s progress and update our articles with any additional changes that may come down the line.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 guides that we’ve created. We’ll be adding more as time goes on, so check back often for new links and content.

Baldur's Gate 3 Guides Guide Link Guide Description How to quick save Learn how to quick save, allowing you to easily save any progress you've made directly from the main game window. How to fast travel Fast traveling will allow you to move around the game world more easily, making it quicker to get from one place to the next. How to exit turn-based mode Accidentally turned on turn-based mode? Don't worry, you can just as easily disable it with this handy guide. Best starter class Not a D&D pro and need some pointers on where to start when it comes to character creation? Here's a breakdown of the different types of classes that will fit your playstyle. All companions and how to get them Companions play an important part in your party's make up and you'll want to grab every one that you can using this simple guide.

Now that you can see all of our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides in one place, you can find exactly what you’re looking for and dive into the title right now.