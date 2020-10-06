How to fast travel - Baldur's Gate 3 Learn how to fast travel and move around the map quickly in Baldur's Gate 3.

Fast traveling can be a great way to get around large game worlds without having to run all the way across the map. While the current version of the game’s Early Access release might only include a small snippet of the title, being able to easily move between locations will be handy for many players. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to fast travel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to fast travel

Fast travel in Baldur’s Gate 3 is tied directly to ancient runes that players can come across and activate around the world. These runes are often inscribed on various rocks and cliffs, and you can usually spot them pretty easily. They act as waypoints for the various fast travel locations around the game.

You can find runes like this around the world. Interacting with them will allow you to fast travel.

You can get a glimpse of some of the runes that you’ll come across in the image above. As you can see, they are hidden amongst the world pretty well, though they aren’t hard to see at all. All you need to do to activate one is get close to it. You can then click on it to select from an assortment of locations, or simply open the map and choose one of the listed waypoints on the right side of the map screen.

Fast traveling is easy in Baldur’s Gate 3 and will no doubt be handy to players who are working to complete all of the side quests and other content that they come across. Now that you know how these runes around the world work, you can start moving between locations more easily. If you’re looking for more help in Baldur’s Gate 3, then be sure to head over to our main Baldur’s Gate 3 topic. You can also check out our guide on how to quick save, which breaks down everything you need to know about that specific mechanic.