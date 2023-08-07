New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find a shovel - Baldur's Gate 3

Find a shovel and start digging for treasure in Baldur's Gate 3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The expansive world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with valuable loot to discover, and there are seemingly endless ways to do so. This includes digging up treasure chests the old-fashioned way, as there are numerous dirt mounds located along the Sword Coast that are home to chests containing weapons, armor, and other goodies. If you want to do some digging but can’t find a shovel, we’ll help you out!

The shovel location on the Baldur's Gate 3 map.

There are a few ways to acquire a shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3. The easiest and earliest way to do so is on the Wilderness path not far from the Ravaged Beach that you wash up on after the game’s dramatic opening. You’ll find a mound of dirt along the path, and there is a shovel sticking out of it. Simply grab the shovel and add it to your inventory. The exact coordinates for the shovel are X: 204, Y: 386. You can also purchase a shovel from merchants, such as the one in the Druid Grove.

Once you have a shovel in your inventory, it’s pretty easy to use. Simply click on a mound of dirt in the world and you’ll whip the shovel out and start digging, pulling out the treasure within seconds. There’s no need to equip it or upgrade it — just keep it in the inventory of the person you want to do the digging. Give it a shot on the mound in which you found the shovel to score some silver ingots and gold.

That’s how you can get a shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3 and start finding more of the loot that Larian Studios has carefully hidden throughout the world. If you’re looking for more help on your adventure, our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic page is filled with the information you need.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

