Baldur's Gate 3 reveal coming from Larian Studios in February 2020
There's an update of some sort on Baldur's Gate 3 coming next month, so we're naturally excited beyond belief.
Larian Studios officially revealed Baldur's Gate 3 during the June 6 Google Stadia connect.
Fans of classic role-playing games have something to look forward to, as Larian Studios is teasing Baldur's Gate 3 on their website.