Baldur's Gate 3 crossplay is actively in the works, but will take more time Larian Studios mentioned ahead of Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 that crossplay is in development but is likely coming 'further down the road.'

Larian Studios is gearing up for some major content additions to Baldur’s Gate 3 in Patch 7, but there’s a bigger fish on the horizon that Larian is looking to fry in later updates: Crossplay. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on multiple consoles and PC and allows cross-save support, but eventually players will be able to party up and play co-op online regardless of their platform. Crossplay isn’t coming in Patch 7, but Larian says they’re still actively working on it, as well as Photo Mode, and should be able to launch both features in future updates.

Larian Studios addressed Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay and Photo Mode in a Steam Developer blog post teasing the details of Patch 7. While crossplay and Photo Mode won’t be in Patch 7, Larian took the time to assure players that both are actively in development:

We are also actively working on bringing Crossplay and a Photo Mode to Baldur’s Gate 3, but the work required to bring these to you means that these additions will likely be further down the road.

Baldur's Gate 3 crossplay won't be ready for the upcoming Patch 7, but it's definitely high on Larian's priority list.

Source: Larian Studios

It’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3 already has some cross-platform features in it. Cross-platform save support was announced early in the game’s development, but that only allows players to move their saves between platforms with the help of a Larian account. Cross-platform mod support was also announced and should be available with Patch 7 adding official mod tools to the game. However, actual crossplay continues to be a work in progress for Larian. Alongside Photo Mode, we should get new details on it at a later date.

Nonetheless, it’s good to know the feature is on the way. Larian Studios put its hearts and souls into Baldur’s Gate 3 and made one of the best games of 2023. Even if the studio is moving on to new projects soon, it’s good to know that Baldur’s Gate 3 just keeps getting better with the features Larian has planned for it. As we await new details on crossplay, such as a release date, stay tuned here at Shacknews for new information.