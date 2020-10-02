Baldur's Gate 3 will feature cross-save support by way of new Larian Accounts Ahead of early access, Larian Studios has announced cross-save support for Baldur's Gate 3 on GOG, Steam, and Google Stadia through use of the newly announced Larian Accounts.

As we prepare for the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 this coming October, it’s worth remembering that the game’s initial launch will come on Google Stadia, Steam, and GOG. As such, some might be concerned about moving between platforms and launchers. That said, it would appear that this is a situation Larian Studios is preparing to nip in the bud from the get-go. The studio has announced cross-save support will be available for Baldur’s Gate 3, and it will come through the use of newly announced Larian Accounts.

Larian Studios announced Larian Accounts and cross-save support for Baldur’s Gate 3 in a forum post on October 2, 2020. According to the announcement, players will need to make a Larian Account to sign in and access Baldur’s Gate 3. This might sound like just another login to keep track of, but by way of the Larian Account, player’s progress will be kept on the Larian servers and can then be taken between Steam, GOG and Google Stadia platforms. Cross-play will also be made available through use of the Larian Accounts.

Larian's site now offers the option to register for your Larian Account for access to cross-save and cross-play support across all platforms.

Signing up for a Larian Account can be done now in advance of Baldur’s Gate early access launching on October 6, 2020 on all three above platforms. It took a short delay from the original September release date, but only by a little bit. The early access version of the game promises to offer players a rich experience featuring a full Act 1 and around 25 hours’ worth of gameplay and questing on a single character’s playthrough. We’ve seen a ton of features introduced for the game, including a wealth of classes and races and Twitch integration and crowd choice systems for stream-viewing audiences.

You can be ready for Baldur’s Gate 3 early access by registering for a Larian Account now. In the meantime, stay tuned to Shacknews for plenty of coverage coming as we prepare to jump into the opening days of Baldur’s Gate 3.