Baldur's Gate 3 has 15 races and 8 classes, with more to come Baldur's Gate 3 has a total of 15 races and subraces, as well as 8 classes, granting players a lot of customization.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially been revealed to the world and we got our first glimpse of the upcoming RPGs gameplay today during a special PAX East event. Not only did the event showcase what players can expect from Larian Studios’ next big title, but it also shared quite a bit of useful info for those wanting to know more about the character customization system.

According to info we learned from the event, and during a special preview event for the game, Baldur’s Gate 3 currently has 15 races and subraces, as well as 8 classes for players to choose from. Larian Studios has plans to add more races and classes, and the amount of customization on hand for the game should be more than enough to satiate those looking to create their own characters and tell their own stories.

The option to choose between premade and customized characters adds a nice bit of depth to the character selection system in Baldur's Gate 3.

Much like the D&D campaigns that Baldur’s Gate 3 takes inspiration from, the game will allow players to dive deep into their character customization. You can choose from as election of premade characters that fit more solidly into the game’s lore and story, or you can start from scratch and make a character that feels more personal and unique.

The options are pretty well open-ended, and the promise to add more races and things later in the game’s development will no doubt be a bit of good news for those looking to have as many options as possible. You can learn more about Baldur’s Gate 3 by checking out our preview coverage. Blake Morse, our Reviews Editor, had a chance to check out the game, and so far, everything is looking really good.

Despite the series roots in older D&D settings, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be based around the rules found in D&D 5th Edition, bringing it up to date with the latest campaign ruleset.