2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access delayed to October

Players will have to wait a tad bit longer to get their hands on the Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the most anticipated RPGs of the year is Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3. After a long wait, fans were set to finally get their hands on the isometric RPG when it hits Early Access in the Fall. However, that wait is being extended by one week as Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access has been delayed to October 6, Larian has announced. There isn’t all bad news, though, as the developer is also sharing new details about romance and companionship in the RPG. 

Larian Studios shared the news about Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access being delayed on their official Twitter account. “We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again,” the tweet reads. 

Larian cites the unexpected delay as a result of stability issues within the game. With more development time being taken to iron these problems out, localization has fallen a bit to the wayside. It’s important to Larian that the Early Access is properly translated for the announced languages, ensuring that international players can enjoy everything Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer. 

It was just a month ago that Larian Studios had shared their plans to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access in late September. Even more recently, the studio stated that the game would be fully priced at $60, even in early access. We also learned that the game will integrate crowd choice systems on Twitch, allowing viewers to completely control the branching RPG experience.

Though a delay may be a disappointment, it’s only a week. Baldur’s Gate 3 will hit early access on October 6, finally bringing the classic franchise back to the modern day. For more on the upcoming RPG, check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

