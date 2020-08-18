Baldur's Gate 3 early access coming to PC & Google Stadia in late September We finally have an idea of when Larian Studios should be unleashing Baldur's Gate 3 in early access for players on PC and Google Stadia.

As long as we’ve known that isometric RPG masters Larian Studios would be handling Baldur’s Gate 3, the question has burned within us: When will we get to play. Well, as of a livestream today, it seems the answer is pretty soon! Today, Larian Studios announced that early access for Baldur’s Gate 3 would be launching on PC and Google Stadia platforms in late September.

Larian Studios Creative Director Swen Vincke revealed the early access launch date of Baldur’s Gate 3 during a Panel From Hell Livestream on the GameSpot YouTube channel on August 18, 2020. Starting on September 30, 2020, PC and Google Stadia players will be able to dive into the first early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3 and discover what the game has in store, in addition to helping Larian Studios polish up the game for true launch with feedback from players across the game. You can catch the entirety of the Larian Studios Panel From Hell, complete with a Q&A of content for Baldur’s Gate 3 in the video below.

In addition to the reveal of a launch date on Baldur’s Gate 3, the team had other cool tidbits to reveal. We’ve heard in the past that the game will reveal 15 races and 8 classes from the Dugeons & Dragons 5th Edition universe, but Swen Vincke also revealed in an answer to a question that after the early access edition of the game launches, player can expect to see further content, including possible new races and classes come to the game as the game evolves.

If you want to learn more about Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of its September 30 early access launch on PC and Stadia, be sure to check out all of our coverage, including a lengthy deep-dive preview of the game.