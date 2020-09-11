Baldur's Gate 3 will include Twitch integration and Crowd Choice systems The latest community update for Baldur's Gate 3 went into detail on how viewers can engage in choices with their favorite Twitch and YouTube content creators.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to be a massive web of branching narratives dictated by player choice, but recently Larian Studios went into detail as to how livestream content creators in particular will be able to invite their audiences to engage and be part of the journey all the more. A recent community update on Twitch integration and Crowd Choice systems went into detail about how viewers can help direct dialogue choices in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios posted its community update featuring Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch integration and Crowd Choice in a Steam developer update on September 10, 2020. The blog goes over a number of things, including how the game balances depth and cinematics and how multiplayer will play out. That said, one of the more interesting reveals was the aforementioned livestream systems. Baldur’s Gate stream options will apparently add numerical values to various dialogue choices and allow users to vote on the choices in real-time, letting them direct the ongoing flow of action and answers to various choices.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to look like a vast and rewarding experience as Larian readies the game for entry into early access before the end of September. Despite the concern over the fact that the game will feature at full price even in early access, the launch version of early access will still feature hours upon hours of gameplay that Larian Studios will continue to add and build upon. With things such as the aforementioned Twitch and Crowd Choice systems, it just adds more value for streamers that want to engage in the adventure with their audience.

As we ready for the launch date of Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access on September 30, 2020 on Steam on PC and Google Stadia, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews and the Baldur’s Gate 3 topic for the latest coverage on the game.