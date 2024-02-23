Baldur's Gate 3 is getting cross-platform mod support later this year One of the game's leads recently teased that a future update will bring cross-platform support that lets console players access mods.

Modding is a popular venture in a lot of great games, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is among them. However, in recent years, developers have explored opportunities to ensure console players don’t get left out of the fun of user-created content. Baldur’s Gate 3 is about to count itself among those few games as well. One of its leads just teased that cross-platform mod support is coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in a future update that will extend the mod eco system to console players.

Larian Studios Head of Publishing Michael Douse shared some brief details of the studio’s plans for this cross-platform mod support on his personal Twitter. According to Douse, Larian should be able to implement this mod ecosystem for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 before the end of 2024.

We’ve been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in year. We love our modding community and we want to support them… We have a system, but it needs to be tested and still requires work. We’re excited about it. I understand that it sucks when the game is updated and mods break. Our community teams will start talking with and looping in modding community.

Indeed, one of the most difficult parts of modding is when a major update to games makes many of the mods fail. It sounds like this is a priority concern of Larian’s as well. As this mod support ecosystem comes together, it sounds like there’s going to be a wealth of cooperation between Larian and the modding community.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was already a 10 out of 10 in terms of its own content, but it’s also an immense RPG sandbox with tons of opportunities for user-created tweaks and amusements. It sounds like cross-platform mod support is a plan that could take a while, but with the expectation that it could be out before the end of 2024, we at least know what to expect. Stay tuned as we follow this story for additional updates and a concrete release date.