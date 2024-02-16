Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 notes add unique kissing animations New smooches, camp animations, and more are featured in Baldur's Gate 3's latest update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received its first major update of 2024. Patch 6 is live now and adds unique kissing animations for all the main characters, new idle animations while in camp, and a slew of additional fixes. Let’s dig in.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 notes



The patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 were posted by Larian Studios this morning.

Highlights

You can now dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with.



When a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar character as the main speaker.

Your partner now has a few different kisses! They're brand new, unique, and randomised - and we've also made improvements to how kisses look across the board, particularly for taller and shorter body types.

Improved the cinematic scenes in the Elfsong Tavern to feel more intimate when you and your romance partner decide your future together after defeating the Netherbrain.

Reworked the reflection scenes that take place after wrapping up the defeat of the Netherbrain for characters without romantic partners to better match the scenes for those who do have romantic partners, and to bridge the gap into the epilogue.

Added a new cinematic scene to support the combat encounter that occurs after you choose whether to side with Nightsong at Sorcerous Sundries or not.

If you sit on the stool in Shadowheart's camp corner, she will now react to you with a line based on your relation with her.

Added new idle animations for some companions at camp, including: Lae'zel: Studying a githyanki disc. Minthara: Contemplating a skull, tending to mushrooms, expressing violence, adjusting her armour, plotting her future, and being bothered by the sun. Jaheira: Sitting, kneeling and whispering to a rat messenger, and whittling. Minsc: Cooking and shaving his head. (These are two separate animations. Although we wouldn't put it past him, he's not, in fact, cooking his head.) Shadowheart: Polishing the Spear of Night. Halsin: Whittling.

If you started your game on a set difficulty, you can now switch to Custom Mode (except when already playing Honour Mode).

Fixed an issue that would prevent travel between acts.

Fixed an issue causing quicksaves to fail to upload to cross-saves.

Characters in the epilogue camp party will now have fitting titles below their names.

Fixed the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty passives not triggering Saving Throws.

Added light bar colours for the DualSense controller on PC.

If you romanced Lae'zel, grab a red dragon and saddle up - you can now join her in the rebellion against Vlaakith, even if you are not gith yourself.



Fixed graphic settings not being applied for some 4k monitors.

Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur when starting or ending a game.

Gameplay

You can now toggle off Repelling Blast as expected.

If you Long Rest with only alcohol as camp supplies, you will now get the new Hungover condition for 10 turns.

Auto-selecting your camp supplies before a Long Rest will use resources more optimally - sometimes you just don't feel like cooking.

The Long Rest camp supply menu is now better at pulling supplies from inside containers in companion inventories. Stop hoarding the cheese, Wyll.

Group Hide now works on all party members controlled by the player, including followers and summons.

Made it possible to dismiss party members during camp nights. Also made it possible to recruit hirelings to a full party - they'll hang around at camp until you need them.

You can now talk to the circus bard Medrash and get a short but enthusiastic response from him.

The owlbear cub will no longer gobble up Auntie Ethel's Hair before you can take advantage of the bonus it grants.

The Elixir of Hill Giant Strength now applies its effects when thrown.

Creating harmful surfaces beneath NPCs will now trigger a crime reaction.

Scratch can no longer equip certain weapons. Like the Everburn Blade.

Added the option to scale the density of crowds on Xbox.

As a quality-of-life improvement, the Pact Weapon condition now remains after a Long Rest.

Combat

The Shambling Mound is now a fully-fledged Honour Mode boss, with brand new bespoke Legendary Actions and tuned-up abilities. Good luck.

The drider and Dror Ragzlin have new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode!

In Tactician Mode, the drider has a special Sanctuary, called Spindleweb Sanctuary, that erupts in a psychic explosion when the status condition ends. In addition, his Spindleweb Fanaticism aura will now debuff his enemies.

In Tactician Mode, Dror Ragzlin's Leadership Aura will now also debuff his enemies.

Jaheira could be in bad shape by the time she arrived at Moonrise Towers since she already had to fight. Now she's smart enough to heal up before she goes there, which we're hoping lets her last at least an additional second in combat.

The Frightened condition applied by Ketheric's Dreadful Aspect will now correctly end if the combat with Ketheric ends before the condition does. (This will also fix other similar cases.)

Improved combat AI pathfinding through dangerous surfaces and through steep terrain.

Flow and Scripting

Increased the number of valid methods of knocking Minthara out to recruit her.

Halsin no longer blames the goblins for his death in his Speak with Dead dialogue if he managed to get killed much later on.

Fixed a case where the lanceboard scene between Raphael and Mol would never trigger because of the script being too defensive when checking Raphael's current in-game state.

You can finally tell Halsin that you found that letter that was sent to Kagha.

Wyll will react accordingly if you fail to save Ravengard from the Iron Throne when the pact with Mizora is broken.

Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Mayrina after the fight with the hag.

Fixed an issue that could lead to the game being stuck on Flind's turn if another player entered combat with her while her dialogue was ongoing

UI

The trade interface got a graphic overhaul, clarifying which character is bartering for the party, what their Persuasion score is, and how much of a discount they're getting for the trade. The feedback when bartering has also been improved to indicate the status of the offer.

The whole party's inventory is now present in the trade interface, which doesn't require you to switch characters to sell their items from their inventories anymore.

You can now change the size of text in books and other legible items in the Interface Options.

Updated the interface visuals for the Options and Difficulty menus.

Renamed the 'Class Passives' panel for sorcerers on level up to 'Metamagic' and added a description for it. This was to make the naming more precise, given that all the class passives for sorcerers are Metamagic and the main level up window already tells you that they're passives.

Renamed the 'Camp Companions' button to 'Camp Inventories' to more clearly indicate what it does.

Added the Custom Mode settings to the Lobby UI, giving you time to create your personalised experience while waiting for your friends. (And also giving you time to argue amongst yourselves while coming to a compromise.)

Camp chests are now integrated into the Camp Inventories UI.

Fixed incorrect button prompts and mappings showing for Switch Pro Controller on PC.

Reverse-pickpocketing (planting things into others' inventories) should now work correctly on controller.

Improved how the combat log indicates XP gain. Now, if everyone in the party gains XP from several different sources at the same time - like when you Fireball a bunch of rats - you'll get one entry in the combat log with the calculated total XP

gained, rather than separate entries for each XP, clogging up the whole log.

Added sub-sorting to throwable items on the Hotbar so the most recently picked-up items will appear first.

Writing

When faced with certain choices after the Netherbrain is defeated, you can now tell Lae'zel to make her own decision.

Added additional Avatar Karlach and Avatar Astarion reactivity within God Gale's dialogues in the epilogue, allowing them to request a cure for their conditions.

Added some new lines to Minthara's epilogue dialogue to account for different paths where the player character has partnered up with her.

Added some extra Narrator lines for the Dark Urge when interacting with Gortash in his office.

Added new dialogues and reactivity for Lae'zel regarding the githyanki egg from Crèche Y'llek.

If Gale is a mind flayer in the endgame when returning to Elysium with Mystra, she will now transform him back into a human.

Rephrased some journal entries to account for NPCs being knocked out instead of killed.

If you're romancing Shadowheart in Act II, she'll have more banter as you're walking around.

Cinematics

You can now give Shadowheart a hug when she's crying after losing or saving her parents.

Gale can now kiss your hand if you agree to marry him. This scene was also improved with a new intro and outro.

Added a new version of the kissing scene with Astarion after he Ascends.

Sound

Fixed Gortash's Speak with Dead dialogue missing its VO.

Fixed the Main Menu audio not starting for several seconds on Xbox, and sometimes playing in the game.

Fixed the Character Creation music not triggering until the tutorial.

Fixed dice roll sounds playing if you have the 'Hide Failed Perception Rolls' setting enabled while exploring. We asked the narrator to quieten down when rolling the dice for your immersion.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a bug where you could end up stuck in the Underdark camp unable to proceed if you tried to move from the wilderness of Act I to the Rosymorn Monastery region while a party member was in the Underdark camp.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game not loading the level properly when failing to connect.

Fixed an edge-case blocker where if you resurrected Karlach at camp without ever having recruited her, then triggered a cutscene at camp when leaving Act I, she'd run off before you could talk to her.

Fixed a potential crash when saving the game during the assault on Moonrise Towers.

Fixed a potential crash when zooming out in the Elfsong Tavern camp.

Fixed an issue where ending the tutorial with only Lae'zel alive prevented you from saving once in Act I.

Fixed a crash occurring when approaching the githyanki chokepoint by the broken bridge in Act I after visiting the Underdark with Lae'zel recruited as a companion.

Fixed a potential crash when travelling somewhere by jumping into a hole.

Fixed a couple of potential crashes when loading savegames.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on PC with controller, opening a container, going to your inventory, and then switching to keyboard mode.

Fixed a crash when reloading a savegame made during Yurgir's dialogue.

Fixed a crash that would happen on certain lower-spec PCs when dialogue options were presented.

Fixed a potential crash on Vulkan.

Fixed a crash on Vulkan and PS5 during the Cazador and Thisobald Thorm encounters.

Fixed characters being unable to move due to being stuck in a lockpicking or trap-disarming state.

Fixed an issue causing the game to get stuck loading at 33%.

Fixed a crash when lockpicking.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the character model in the inventory UI would take too long to load.

Fixed a potential crash on loading a savegame due to ground tiles not being saved or loaded correctly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the nautiloid while Shadowheart is knocked out and not in your party.

Fixed a crash that could occur when throwing an object.

Fixed a crash that could occur when choosing to 'Sell Wares' while trading.

Fixed Short Rest being blocked when loading a savegame made right at the moment when a Short Rest was finished.

Fixed a possible crash when looting a corpse in your inventory after carrying it to a new region.

Fixed getting stuck in the controller Reward UI because summons can't accept the reward.

Fixed an issue preventing you from seeing your host friend's lobby if you had your online visibility set to 'Friends Only'.

Fixed an issue preventing characters from moving if they were in an invalid lockpicking state when loading a savegame.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in the dialogue UI when quickly skipping through an active roll.

Fixed a bug causing player characters to get deleted from the game after stealing the Blood of Lathander.

Fixed a potential crash on Xbox on startup.

Fixed a crash on PS5 when destroying an item.

Fixed an issue causing split screen players to be unable to move after leaving a conversation they're listening in on during an active roll.

Fixed a bug preventing you from leaving camp or entering Turn-Based Mode after killing Shadowheart after her fight with Lae'zel.

Fixed existing saves that are stuck with a non-functioning 'End Turn' button.

Allocated more memory to the Xbox kernel to prevent crashes when syncing.

Fixed a crash when an Incapacitating condition was marked for removal in the same frame that the action state was entered.

Addressed some issues on the Xbox version causing the game to sometimes fully restart when resuming the game instead of continuing where you left off.

Fixed several other potential crashes.

Combat and Balance

Across Acts

The Cheater's Folly condition now correctly reduces all attributes equally.

The Rallied buff, which grants 30 temporary hit points, will now be prioritised over the Tharchiate Vigour buff, which grants you 20, so if you have both buffs, you'll get the one with greater benefits.

Fixed enemy NPCs being able to Counterspell a character they are not in combat with.

In Honour Mode, the additional attack granted by Haste no longer grants Extra Attack to the Slayer Form.

Fixed an issue in Honour Mode where a character with Haste condition could sometimes lose their Extra Attacks on the next turn after executing an Attack of Opportunity.

Fixed Auntie Ethel's Weird Magic Surge not triggering when attacking an item in Honour Mode.

Fixed Supreme Githyanki Parry users having the Ready to Parry condition applied each turn outside of combat.

Fixed NPCs moving closer than necessary when throwing items from their inventory.

The Myrmidon Wild Shapes now use their own spellcasting modifier instead of your original modifier.

The Grasping Vine spell has been updated to be more useful in combat - it has better stats and it spawns vines in a radius when summoned.

The tadpole power Fracture Psyche's follow up spell Shatter Psyche is now a Bonus Action if you have the Awakened feat.

Mage Slayer and Portent now work while in Wild Shape and other shapeshifted forms.

Player characters in Mind Flayer Form no longer gain an Armour Class buff from their form.

The Scroll of Bestial Communion and Sights of the Seelie now use Level 6 spell slots, as expected.

Made Reposition Malefactor, the action granted by the Hellfire Engine Crossbow, autosucceed on allies and made sure allies don't take damage from it.

Animated Armour is now Immune to the Ruptured condition, which causes the target to bleed. As one might expect, Animated Armours shouldn't bleed.

The Scar of the Agave passive no longer works on non-melee attacks.

Mimics now have increased attack damage.

Several NPC spells will no longer be able to target characters with the Sanctuary condition, as intended.

Jaheira can now use her panther form while she's a party follower. She can also now use Lesser Restoration and Call Lightning.

Counterspelling Legendary Actions (that can be counterspelled) now removes the Legendary Action condition as well.

Poltergeists will no longer be able to pick up weapons.

The Slayer's Relentless Lunge attack now breaks Sanctuary.

Enemies are now less likely to summon a Skeletal Involucre in range of a Spirit Guardian that will immediately destroy it.

NPC actions that can Frighten targets now check for Advantage and Disadvantage.

Fixed Hold Person working on gnolls, who are certainly not people.

Act I

Gave Dror Ragzlin the ability to win the spiders to his side.

Magma Mephits can now spawn during the Grym encounter even if the Forge Hammer wasn't used.

Nere's Legendary Action now correctly triggers when he is attacked, rather than when he attacks. Cut him some slack - being a True Soul is a lot of pressure; we'd all get confused in his shoes.

An enemy ogre during Minthara's camp ambush now has fewer hit points in Explorer Mode.

Fixed a bug preventing you from ending your turn in the BOOOAL combat in the Festering Cove.

Told Fezzerk to stop throwing his bombs on himself and his allies.

Fixed Nere's Legendary Action not triggering when making a Saving Throw against a spell that still deals damage on save.

Striking an ettercap with the Infected status will now force the attacker to make a Saving Throw to avoid infestation, rather than the ettercap itself. Spread the love.

Fixed two NPCs in the Emerald Grove with the wrong racial stats.

Fixed Grym's Legendary Action dealing more damage than intended.

Made sure the Mask of Vengeance's Vengeful Strike passive is blocked while it's disarmed.

Act II

Increased the difficulty of the Ketheric encounters in Tactician and Honour Mode.

In Tactician Mode, Kar'niss now has a new bespoke form of Sanctuary that explodes with psychic power upon breaking.

In Balanced Mode, Drider's Sanctuary is now a Level 3 spell.

In Tactician Mode: Drider's Spindleweb Sanctuary is now a Level 4 spell.

Fixed Oliver's Mummy not playing her casting animation for the Sleep spell in combat. Also fixed the spell being a single-target spell when it should have been an area spell.

Reworked how the Gauntlet of Shar player doubles have their spells applied to them to fix the spells not using resources correctly.

The Apostle of Myrkul's Finger of Death spell is now treated as a Level 7 spell instead of a cantrip.

The Apostle of Myrkul's Consume the Faithful action and Gaze of the Dead Legendary Action should now ignore blindness from magical darkness as intended.

Fixed Gerringothe Thorm's armour not being removed properly if more than one piece should be removed from a single instance of damage.

Ketheric will now turn hostile if you attack him in the Mind Flayer Colony without being spotted.

Act III

Made several improvements to the combat with the Gondians, who will be much more careful now. For example, we raised their Dexterity to 14, gave them the Blur spell, gave them better armour, and granted them Light and Medium Armour Proficiency.

Cazador now heals for 100 hit points instead of 20 when he completes his ritual and ascends.

Fixed an issue in the Guildhall coup where certain characters being dead would interfere with the flow of combat.

Fixed Orin not using Murderous Retort if the attacker had Sanctuary before attacking.

In Honour Mode, the Swarmed condition applied by Cazador's Legendary Action now also halves the affected entity's movement speed.

Made some updates to Lorroakan's combat:

He is now Level 10 to more accurately reflect the challenge he poses.

His earth myrmidon can now cast Stone Skin on him as a Bonus Action.

His myrmidons and Krank can now all fly at will.

He will now have cast Mage Armour on himself before meeting your party.

His myrmidons will now only unlock one spell for him instead of two.

Already-summoned hag doubles will now get new spells once the Act III combat with Auntie Ethel progresses.

Upgraded Hope's armour from Half Plate Armour to Plate Armour.

Ghostly forms in the epilogue are no longer affected by surface damage. They'll also ignore the Globe of Invulnerability and Invisibility spells.

Fixed Steel Watchers sometimes hurting themselves with their own attacks.

Flashblinders now stun Steel Watchers for 1 turn in Honour Mode.

Removed the Steel Watchers' vulnerability to lightning damage from Tactician difficulty upwards.

Cazador's Call Lightning spell is now Level 5.

Viconia can now target herself with her Dark Sentinel Legendary Action.

The ambushing Reapers of Bhaal at the Counting House will now join combat with the rest of the combatants.

In Honour Mode, Ansur's immortality is only cleared after he has completed Unrelenting Storm instead of immediately after the condition is cleared.

Fixed the Boon of Bhaal in the Orin encounter not leaving combat when it should if some of the ritual performers were killed before the combat started.

Hope is now equipping a regular shield instead of a Shield +2.

Fixed Ptaris using Reactive Displacement when Incapacitated.

The extended list of patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 can be found on the game’s website. For all your Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Shacknews has you covered.