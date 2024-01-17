'You won't find our games on a subscription service,' says Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke shared that while he understands Xbox Game Pass works out for other developers, subscription models don't benefit Larian Studios.

Ever since it was first whispered that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be coming to Xbox, fans have hoped and pleaded that it would also make its way to Game Pass. However, it seems that’s not going to be the case, not just with Baldur’s Gate 3, but any Larian Studios game. CEO Swen Vincke recently spoke to further rumors about Game Pass, and beyond simply claiming they were untrue, he explained why Larian games in general won’t appear on any subscription service. Simply put, the subscription model doesn’t work for Larian.

Vincke explains as much in a Twitter thread regarding recent Ubisoft comments about ownership of games. According to Vincke, while he understands why other developers would go the subscription route, he also feels that it stifles creativity outside of the needs of the service.

Getting a board to ok a project fueled by idealism is almost impossible and idealism needs room to exist, even if it can lead to disaster. Subscription models will always end up being cost/benefit analysis exercises intended to maximize profit.

Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the only Larian game not coming to Game Pass. Swen Vincke isn't interested in putting any Larian games on subscription services.

Source: Larian Studios

Vincke goes on to say that his issues with subscription models are why Larian Studios games won’t appear on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and other subscription services:

You won’t find our games on a subscription service even if I respect that for many developers it presents an opportunity to make their game. I don’t have an issue with that. I just want to make sure the other ecosystem doesn’t die because it’s valuable.

This isn’t the first time Larian has dismissed the idea of Game Pass for Baldur’s Gate 3, but it is one of the first times a lead has gone into full detail about it. Requests for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass have been steady since the game was announced for Xbox. With Baldur’s Gate 3 finally launched on the platform, the question has come up quite a bit more.

However, despite praise and love of Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems that Larian is set on going its own direction with releases. What’s more, it seems unlikely we’ll see any Larian game hit Game Pass. Times may change, but Vincke seems more than confident that subscription services aren’t the way to go for the studio.