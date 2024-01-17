New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

'You won't find our games on a subscription service,' says Larian Studios CEO

Swen Vincke shared that while he understands Xbox Game Pass works out for other developers, subscription models don't benefit Larian Studios.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Larian Studios
1

Ever since it was first whispered that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be coming to Xbox, fans have hoped and pleaded that it would also make its way to Game Pass. However, it seems that’s not going to be the case, not just with Baldur’s Gate 3, but any Larian Studios game. CEO Swen Vincke recently spoke to further rumors about Game Pass, and beyond simply claiming they were untrue, he explained why Larian games in general won’t appear on any subscription service. Simply put, the subscription model doesn’t work for Larian.

Vincke explains as much in a Twitter thread regarding recent Ubisoft comments about ownership of games. According to Vincke, while he understands why other developers would go the subscription route, he also feels that it stifles creativity outside of the needs of the service.

Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach looking over a vast coastal city.
Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the only Larian game not coming to Game Pass. Swen Vincke isn't interested in putting any Larian games on subscription services.
Source: Larian Studios

Vincke goes on to say that his issues with subscription models are why Larian Studios games won’t appear on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and other subscription services:

This isn’t the first time Larian has dismissed the idea of Game Pass for Baldur’s Gate 3, but it is one of the first times a lead has gone into full detail about it. Requests for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass have been steady since the game was announced for Xbox. With Baldur’s Gate 3 finally launched on the platform, the question has come up quite a bit more.

However, despite praise and love of Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems that Larian is set on going its own direction with releases. What’s more, it seems unlikely we’ll see any Larian game hit Game Pass. Times may change, but Vincke seems more than confident that subscription services aren’t the way to go for the studio.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola